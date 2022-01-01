Go
Bistro Del Sol

Whether you're looking for a great spot for dinner, a place to grab a quick lunch, or a night of drinks with your friends, Bistro del Sol is the perfect place for you and your guests! Our restaurant is a great place to get a high quality, made from scratch meal in Valencia Del Sol.
Here at Bistro del Sol, we embrace a relaxed neighborhood feeling. This is a great place where friends and family can come together over a great meal.
Order a meal for take-out, relax in our beautiful dining room or grab a seat on the patio for outdoor dining, where you can enjoy handcrafted cocktails and enjoy some sunshine all at once.

5010 Sevilla Shores

5010 Sevilla Shores

Wimauma FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
