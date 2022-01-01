Go
Bistro 135

Comfortable, upscale atmosphere. Fresh, house made items through each of our menus. Join us today!
Open for dinner Tuesday - Saturday at 4:00pm!
Brunch on Sundays from 9:30 - 2pm

135 W 10th St • $$

Avg 4.6 (2490 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Piccata$26.00
Bistro Wedge$14.00
Creamy Chicken Pasta$23.00
Creamy Shells$10.00
Pan-Seared Salmon$29.00
Cast Iron Sizzling Shrimp$15.00
Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
House Salad$11.00
Chicken Parmesan$26.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

135 W 10th St

Tracy CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
