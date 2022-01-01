Bistro 135
Comfortable, upscale atmosphere. Fresh, house made items through each of our menus. Join us today!
Open for dinner Tuesday - Saturday at 4:00pm!
Brunch on Sundays from 9:30 - 2pm
135 W 10th St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
135 W 10th St
Tracy CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
