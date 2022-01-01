Go
Toast
  • /
  • Sheridan
  • /
  • Buttero Italian Eatery & Sports Lounge

Buttero Italian Eatery & Sports Lounge

Open 11am till 8pm Mon thru Sat Sunday 10am - 8pm

BBQ • GRILL • STEAKS

612 Main St • $$

Avg 4.4 (180 reviews)

Popular Items

Rueben$13.00
Brisket Sandwich$13.00
Fish and Chips$16.00
Alaskan Cod and chips
Wings$16.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
Burger$11.00
Great American Classic with a variety of choices.
Chicken Alfredo$16.00
Grilled Chicken Breast with Burrata served with sautéed broccoli, mushrooms and our homemade Alfredo sauce over a bed of linguine and fresh breadsticks.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

612 Main St

Sheridan WY

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Just LeDoux It Saloon

No reviews yet

Try our delicious food to go!!!

PO News & Flagstaff Cafe

No reviews yet

Takeout and Delivery Available!

Frackelton’s Fine Food & Spirits

No reviews yet

Frackelton’s not only goes the extra mile on quality, we are dedicated to bringing that quality to the table with a devotion to freshness and eye appeal. Our chefs and service staff work to make sure you not only have the most quality experience possible at Frackelton’s today but every time you dine with us…

City Brew Coffee

No reviews yet

Montana Born & Roasted

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston