Bistro 313

Enjoy a relaxed, casual atmosphere at bistro313.
From morning to night, what we put into our body fuels what we’re able to get out of it. That’s why we’ve teamed up with a world-renowned chef in creating a European-style menu to power your healthy living.
Stop into our casual cafe to grab a quick cup of coffee, meet a friend for a glass of wine, get some work done with our free wi-fi, or sit on the back deck and enjoy some solitude with your breakfast or lunch.

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

313 E Edgewood • $$

Avg 4.9 (40 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Cheeseburger$18.00
akaushi beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, mayo, mustard
Grilled Snapper Tacos$18.00
grilled snapper, cabbage slaw, avocado, chipotle mayo, white corn tortillas, served with chips and salsa
BLTA$14.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo
Chicken Piccata$18.00
pan seared chicken breast with lemon caper beurre blanc. served with garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus.
Crunchy Asian Chopped Salad$12.00
romaine, cabbage, red bell peppers, carrots, cashews, wonton strips, cilantro, honey lime vinaigrette, peanut dressing
Spinach & Strawberry Salad$13.00
spinach, strawberries, feta cheese, candied pecans, red onion, avocado, balsamic vinaigrette
Buttermilk Ranch Wedge$12.00
iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, chives, buttermilk ranch
Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Strips$16.00
Crispy homemade chicken strips served with french fries and honey mustard dipping sauce
Creamy Chicken Poblano Soup
topped with avocado, tortilla strips, cilantro, fontina cheese
Turkey Avocado Club$14.00
turkey, avocado, bacon, swiss, lettuce, chipotle mayo on a croissant
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

313 E Edgewood

Friendswood TX

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

