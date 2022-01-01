Bistro 313
Enjoy a relaxed, casual atmosphere at bistro313.
From morning to night, what we put into our body fuels what we’re able to get out of it. That’s why we’ve teamed up with a world-renowned chef in creating a European-style menu to power your healthy living.
Stop into our casual cafe to grab a quick cup of coffee, meet a friend for a glass of wine, get some work done with our free wi-fi, or sit on the back deck and enjoy some solitude with your breakfast or lunch.
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
313 E Edgewood • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
313 E Edgewood
Friendswood TX
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Bar at Friends Uncorked
Come in and enjoy!
The Box Bakery and Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Sweet Paris
Welcome to our wonderful world of crêpes!
Good Vibes Burgers and Brews
Come join us for our unbeatable burgers, inspired coastal plates, tiki drinks and curated draft list! Only Good Vibes here!