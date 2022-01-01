Go
Bistro 489 image
Italian

Bistro 489

Open today 8:30 AM - 12:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

489 Winthrop St

Medford, MA 02155

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 12:30 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 12:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 12:30 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

489 Winthrop St, Medford MA 02155

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Snappy Pattys

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pikaichi

No reviews yet

Please check our website for most up-to-date business hours!

Simple Fare

No reviews yet

Great Food Has Never Been So Simple.
At Simple Fare, we specialize in handmade sandwiches, salads, entrees, and side dishes. All our food is prepared from scratch on our premises and is designed to celebrate the flavors of the freshest ingredients in creative and memorable dishes. We add a modern twist that is truly our own.
We are devotees of great food and invite you to experience the difference. Unlike mass-produced food, our hand-made, small-batch approach guarantees both quality and consistency. We hope you will be as proud to serve our food as we are.

Goldilox Bagels

No reviews yet

Bagels made fresh in Medford, MA!

Bistro 489

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston