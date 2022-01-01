Go
Toast

Bistro 63

Modern American restaurant in the heart of downtown Amherst serving inventive dishes and creative cocktails.

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

63 N Pleasant St • $$

Avg 4.6 (2242 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey Avo Burger$14.50
all-natural turkey patty, avocado, cheddar-jack cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, chipotle aioli and teriyaki glaze, toasted potato bun
Bistro Burger$14.50
Angus chuck & brisket patty, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, and chipotle aioli, toasted potato bun. cooked black and blue, pink, or no-pink.
Chevre Burger$15.00
Angus chuck & brisket patty, goat cheese, bacon, strawberry jam, toasted potato bun. cooked black and blue, pink, no-pink
Squash Risotto$14.50
butternut squash, zucchini, roasted red pepper, truffle oil, toasted pumpkin seeds
Veggie Burger$14.50
Black and red bean, walnut, and root vegetable patty with lettuce, chipotle aioli, pickled onions, toasted potato bun. Vegan option: strawberry jam instead of aioli.
Shrimp & Avocado$18.00
roasted shrimp, diced avocado, field greens, cucumbers, carrots, pickled and crunchy onions, truffle oil, teriyaki glaze
Caesar Salad$10.80
romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing, garlic croutons
Curried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
pulled five-hour chicken, cucumber, curried mayo, toasted wheat bread
Hand-cut Fries$5.50
hadley potatoes, chipotle aioli, ketchup
BBQ Burger$15.00
Angus chuck & brisket patty, cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, toasted potato bun. cooked black and blue, pink, no-pink
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

63 N Pleasant St

Amherst MA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Works Cafe

No reviews yet

Delicious sandwiches on artisan bread or New York-style bagels. Humanely raised, hormone- and antibiotic-free meats. Local eggs from cage-free chickens. Hormone- and antibiotic-free milk and cream cheese. Fresh salads. Real-fruit or veggie smoothies. Thoughtfully sourced and made-from-scratch since 1988.

Glazed Doughnut Shop

No reviews yet

Thank you for your order!

Mexcalito

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! We create a family friendly, inclusive and diverse environment where all are welcomed to enjoy tacos.

Pasta E Basta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston