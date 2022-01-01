Go
Bistro Box

Chef-crafted freshly prepared pre-order meals!

5312 4th st NW

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$6.00
hearts of romaine, radicchio, croutons, parmesan cheese, and caesar vinaigrette
Roasted Shrimp with Parmesan Risotto$14.00
oven-roasted jumbo shrimp served with creamy parmesan cheese risotto
Sausage & Green Chile$10.00
Italian sausage, green chile, mushroom, red onion, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Roasted Cauliflower Steaks$5.00
thick slices of cauliflower roasted with spices and olive oil
Roast Turkey Breast$11.00
oven roasted turkey breast served with pan gravy, cranberry sauce with lemon zest, classic mashed potatoes and cornbread dressing
Spinach Salad$6.00
baby spinach, candied pecans, crumbled blue cheese with shallot vinaigrette
Chicken Monterey$13.00
chicken breast stuffed with artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomato, caramelized onion, and parmesan cheese served with capellini pasta
Asian Pork Tenderloin$11.00
pork tenderloin with asian marinade of soy sauce, fresh ginger, green onion, garlic, and sesame seeds served with jasmine rice
Lemon Parmesan Green Beans$5.00
sautéed green beans with garlic and lemon zest topped with parmesan cheese
Baby Kale, Butternut & Cranberries Salad$6.00
baby kale, roasted butternut squash, dried cranberries, and toasted pepitas with apple cider vinaigrette
Location

Albuquerque NM

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
