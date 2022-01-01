Go
Toast

Bistro Du Jour

All-day Parisian bistro featuring fresh-baked pastries, cakes and cookies from Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery and coffee from La Colombe.
Serving traditional fare like Coq Au Vin, Croque Madame, French Onion Soup, Steak Frites and Duck Confit, as well as an extensive selection of bubbly and an exciting list of cocktails and aperitifs.
Open for Breakfast, Weekend Brunch, Lunch and Dinner.

99 District Square SW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

MZD Brioche Doughnuts$4.50
tender brioche dough is taken to new heights as our doughnut, which is gently kissed with vanilla pastry cream and dipped in sugar mixed with ground vanilla beans.
MZD Pain Au Chocolat$5.00
our traditional croissant dough rolled around two bars of rich valrhona 48% chocolate.
MZD Banana Bread$4.00
there’s something magical and nostalgic about bananas baked into bread. satisfying and intense, you may be tempted to call it cake. we are.
Americain$15.00
Eggs Any Style, Croissant, Bacon, Crispy Fingerlings
MZD Quiche Florentine$7.00
This luscious and creamy quiche is sautéed onions, spinach and two types of cheese.
MZD Croissant$4.50
made with french grass-fed butter and a hint of sourdough, this classic laminated pastry promises to instantly transport you to your favorite parisian bistro.
See full menu

Location

99 District Square SW

Wasington DC

Sunday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dolcezza at The Wharf

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ilili DC

No reviews yet

The premier institution of Lebanese food culture and hospitality values in DC.

La Vie

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Grill

No reviews yet

KNEAD Hospitality + Design
Chef Roberto Santibañez presents a new American menu focused on Woodfired cooking, with an emphasis on steak, seafood and vegetarian fare. His Mexican roots and French training lend an inspired touch to the American table.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston