Go
Toast

Bistro Georgette

We are a European Bistro with an ever changing menu that focuses on the quality of our food. Our most popular items include, Short Rib French Dip and Parmesan Truffle Fries

3200 Pecos St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

4. Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Chopped Fresh Romaine with crunchy Focaccia Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar dressing. Served with a Grilled Lemon Wedge
3. Truffle Fries$8.00
Crispy Fries, tossed with Truffle Oil, Chives and fresh grated Parmesan Cheese, served with a Parmesan Aioli. Gluten Free
1. Crispy Brussels Sprouts$8.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts lightly fried and seasoned, served with a Parmesan Aioli. Gluten Free
9. Fusilli Alfredo$14.00
Corkscrew pasta tossed in a creamy Brown Butter Alfredo with Parmesan Cheese, Toasted Pine Nuts and Lemon Zest.
11. Short Rib French Dip$14.00
Braised Short Rib with melty Mozzarella on a toasted Baguette and served with French Onion Jus
7. Potato Gnocchi$13.00
Soft Potato Gnocchi tossed in Basil Pesto with Shaved Parmesan Cheese.
5.Chicken Parmesan Sliders$12.00
Crispy Chicken Parmesan on sweet Hawaiian rolls with Basil Aioli, Mozzarella, and Fresh Arugula.
10. Steak Frites$17.00
5 ounce Bistro Tender grilled to your preference and served with Parmesan Truffle Fries and Parmesan Garlic Aioli
12. Gyro$13.00
Seasoned Gyro Meat with Chopped Romaine, Feta Cheese, Tomato, sliced Red Onion and Tzatziki and served on warm Pita.
2. Hummus and Pita$8.00
Grilled Pita served with Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Toasted Pine Nuts and Chives.
See full menu

Location

3200 Pecos St

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Green Collective Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Just Be Kitchen

No reviews yet

Our mission to serve mindful mouthfuls from a conscious kitchen with kindness on a plate!
Just BE Kitchen is a PALEO fast-casual restaurant located in the LoHi neighborhood at 2364 15th Street, Denver <Behind REI and two doors down from My Brothers Bar>.
You will be able to enjoy a completely gluten, grain & refined-sugar free menu from the hours of 8am to 7pm, seven days a week.

Gorlami Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

LoHi Steakbar

No reviews yet

When LoHi SteakBar came onto the scene 2009, it was one of the first restaurants to open in the emerging neighborhood of LoHi. Eleven years later, the hot spot remains a neighborhood favorite for both cocktails and dinner. LoHi SteakBar hits all the right notes with a polished vibe, craft cocktails, hand-cut steaks, and one of the city’s best happy hours!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston