Bistro Georgette
We are a European Bistro with an ever changing menu that focuses on the quality of our food. Our most popular items include, Short Rib French Dip and Parmesan Truffle Fries
3200 Pecos St
Popular Items
Location
3200 Pecos St
Denver CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Green Collective Eatery
Come in and enjoy!
Just Be Kitchen
Our mission to serve mindful mouthfuls from a conscious kitchen with kindness on a plate!
Just BE Kitchen is a PALEO fast-casual restaurant located in the LoHi neighborhood at 2364 15th Street, Denver <Behind REI and two doors down from My Brothers Bar>.
You will be able to enjoy a completely gluten, grain & refined-sugar free menu from the hours of 8am to 7pm, seven days a week.
Gorlami Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
LoHi Steakbar
When LoHi SteakBar came onto the scene 2009, it was one of the first restaurants to open in the emerging neighborhood of LoHi. Eleven years later, the hot spot remains a neighborhood favorite for both cocktails and dinner. LoHi SteakBar hits all the right notes with a polished vibe, craft cocktails, hand-cut steaks, and one of the city’s best happy hours!