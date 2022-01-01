Go
Bistro Nota

Contactless restaurant quality food on wheels - served right in your neighborhood or parking lot. Schedule your food ahead of time & enjoy our mobile drive-thru!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

620 S Calhoun St • $$

Avg 4.7 (63 reviews)

Popular Items

House Pork Chop$32.00
Brined & Roasted, Tomato a la Provencale, Risotto, Mustard Demi-Glace
Hot Mess Express$21.00
Sauteed Brussels Sprouts, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Red & Poblano Peppers, Toasted Almond Pesto, Roasted Yukon Potatoes, Cherry Tomatoes, House Sausage, Fried Egg, Garden Hot Sauce
Charred Brussels & Mornay$12.00
Crispy Prosciutto, Pickled Serrano Chiles, Marcona Almonds
Croque Madame$13.00
Thinly Sliced Ham, White Cheddar & Gruyere, Sauce Mornay, Fried Egg - Served on fresh house bread
The Nota Salad$9.00
Charred Corn, Diced Roasted Red Peppers, Iceberg Lettuce, Buttermilk Dressing, House Croutons & Grated Parmesan
Pain et Fromage$9.00
(Bread & Cheese) Sliced Rosemary, Sea Salt Focaccia, served with Roasted Pepper Cheese Dip
Bistro Ragout$12.00
Stewed Lamb & Vegetables, Parisienne Gnocchi
Beef Teres Major$28.00
Petite Shoulder Tenderloin, Roasted Garlic Marinated, Potato Veloute, Sofrito, Grilled Focaccia
Saute of Pesto Vegetables with Roasted Tomato Sauce$18.00
Roasted Red Peppers, Poblano Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Brussels Sprouts, Toasted Almond Pesto, Risotto, Roasted Tomato Sauce
Braised Boneless Beef Short Rib$32.00
Creamy Polenta, Glazed Carrots & Pearl Onions, Demi-Glace
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

620 S Calhoun St

Fort Wayne IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
