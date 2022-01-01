Go
Bistro on Main

Offering classic comfort foods, prepared fresh for your families. Our mission remains the same; To care for our neighbors and neighborhood through services to others.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

867 Main St #4 • $$

Avg 4.6 (485 reviews)

Popular Items

Straight Up$12.99
Build your own Burger from our list of toppings.
Quinoa Salad$12.99
Baby Kale, Red Quinoa, Roasted Beets, Caramelized Onions, Dried Cranberries, and Goat Cheese in a Pomegranate Vinaigrette (Gluten-Free)
Bistro Caesar Wrap$12.99
Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and a Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast with a House Made Caesar Dressing in a Wrap.
The Rachel$13.99
Warm Roasted Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Cole Slaw, and Thousand Island, on Toasted Sourdough or Wheat Bread.
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$11.99
Fried Brussel Sprouts, Crispy Bacon, and Apples, finished with a Maple Dijon Glaze. (Gluten-Free)
Big MACC Burger$13.99
Cheddar Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles, and MACC Sauce
Fig & Blue Burger$15.99
Fig Jam, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Arugula, and Pickled Onions
Original Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.99
A Fried Chicken Breast, with Pickles, and a Lemon Aioli, on a toasted Bun.
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.99
A Fried Chicken Breast tossed in Hot Sauce, with Pickles, and a Lemon Aioli, on a toasted Bun.
New England Grilled Cheese$13.99
Toasted Sourdough or Wheat Bread, with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, and an Apple Onion Jam.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

867 Main St #4

Manchester CT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
