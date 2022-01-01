Go
Bistro V

Come on in and enjoy!

339 Greenwich Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (512 reviews)

Popular Items

French Dip$20.00
Side Home Fries$8.00
PARIS BREST Medium$42.00
Chicken Paillard$24.00
Grilled or breaded, baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onion and goat cheese.
BLACKFOREST MEDIUM$35.50
Grilled Cheese$14.00
Lobster Roll$30.00
Onion Soup$14.00
Chicken BLT$18.00
7 grain, Swiss cheese, bacon, house salad tomato, avocado and house-cut fries.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

339 Greenwich Ave

greenwich CT

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

