Bistro 201

613 East Washington Street

Popular Items

AJI TRIO$6.00
PIQUEO 201$9.50
Cancha and Peruvian choclo topped with Aji amarillo huacatay and aji de rocoto
SECO DE COSTILLA$25.50
Braised beef, carrots, English peas served with pinto beans and side of rice
ALFAJORES$8.50
Melt in your mouth pastry cookies with creamy dulce de leche topped with powder sugar
Chicha Morada$4.50
CALAMARI FRITO$15.50
Crispy calamari nixed with fried yuca, cancha, and salsa criolla.
POLLADA 201$9.50
Marinated chicken fried and finished in the oven. Served with salad and broiled potatoes slightly fried. With aji amarillo huacatay sauce.
CLASSIC LECHE DE TIGRE$14.50
Chopped fish, shrimp, choclo, cancha in citrus leche de tigre
TALLARIN SALTADO$22.50
Wok seared beef tenderloin served with onions, tomatoes, soy sauce over pasta
Inca Kola$4.50
Petaluma CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
