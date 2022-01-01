Go
Bistro Five Thirty Seven

Fine dining hosted by Richland Community College's Culinary Arts students.

1 College Park

Popular Items

Snickerdoodle Skillet$5.00
Whipped Cream, Pomegranate Arils
Strawberry Shortcake$5.00
Candied Orange
Jalapeno Stuffed Burger$12.00
Blue Velvet Cake$5.00
Vanilla Ice Cream, Sprinkles, Whipped Cream, Cherry
Asian Chicken Lettuce Cups$7.00
Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Location

1 College Park

Decatur IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
