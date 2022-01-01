LaBelle Winery Amherst

Go
The Bistro at LaBelle Winery features a seasonal farm to fork inspired menu for lunch & dinner. Enjoy a full array of classic & seasonal cocktails made with LaBelle wine, as well as wine by the glass, craft beer, liquor and non-alcoholic beverages.

Popular Items

House Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, carrot, radish, The Winemaker's Kitchen Seyval Blanc Vinaigrette
Beef Bourguignon$36.00
Short rib, Dunks mushrooms, pearl onions, carrots, potato Mousseline (is GF)
LaBelle Farm Burger$18.00
Grass-fed all natural beef, brioche roll. Choice of hand-cut frites or house salad
Traditional: tomato, leaf lettuce, local cheddar, LaBelle Serval Blanc wine mustard
Winemaker's : Leaf lettuce, crispy fried shallots, béarnaise spread
Mushroom: Leaf lettuce, red onion, mushroom, gruyere, LaBelle Seyval Blanc
Grilled Atlantic Salmon$29.00
Cauliflower puree, brown butter, grenoblaise, roasted romanesco (is GF)
Beef Sliders$10.00
Two beef sliders on brioche with cheddar and choice of fries or side salad
Pear-Infused White Chocolate Tart$12.00
Dark chocolate sauce, caramelized pears, rosemary raspberry sauce
Chicken Tenders$9.00
Breaded white meat hand-cut chicken fingers with side of fries and honey mustard
Caesar Salad$12.00
Chopped romaine, herb croutons, lemon, parmesan, creamy garlic anchovies dressing
Wild Mushroom Pappardelle$26.00
Dunks mushrooms, baby kale, parmesan porcini cream sauce
Fried Cauliflower$14.00
Fried cauliflower, sweet & spicy buffalo sauce, shaved celery, blue cheese dressing
Location

345 Route 101

Amherst NH

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
