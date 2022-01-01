Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
1736 Wisconsin Ave NW • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1736 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Saxbys
Come in and enjoy!
Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli
GEORGETOWN LOCATION: 3428 O St NW
Call Your Mother is a neighborhood bagel shop and deli. Good vibes & good eats.
The Fountain Inn
A rare spirits tasting room, bar and restaurant in the heart of Georgetown, D.C.
JACO Juice and Taco
Our Mission: Make it with Love – Make it Healthy – Make it Quick
With our variety of tasty bites, nourishing juices and smoothies, JACO offers something for everyone in the family