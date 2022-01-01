Go
Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

1736 Wisconsin Ave NW • $$$

Avg 4.7 (2592 reviews)

Popular Items

Medaillons De Boeuf Poelles$35.00
Pan seared beef medallions, creamy polenta, mushroom jus & veggie du jour
Whole Country Bread$11.00
Warm it in the oven at 400 degrees for 8'
French Fries$12.00
Thinly cut French fries
Truite Meuniere Amandine$28.00
Pan seared trout, roasted almond, spinach & pomme purée
Escargots Au Beurre D'ail$13.00
Snails baked in garlic butter
Duck leg confit$34.00
Duck leg confit served with mix salad and French fries
Poulet Fermier Organic Au Curry$29.00
Free range organic chicken with curry, coconut milk lemongrass and saffron Basmati rice
Salade D'endive Au Roquefort$14.00
Endive and mache salad with apple, walnut and Roquefort
Tournedos peppercorn sauce$49.00
Grilled angus beef tournedos, French fries, mixed salad, Green peppercorn sauce
Joues De Veau Braisees$36.00
Braised veal cheeks (osso-bucco style) Orecchiette pasta, basil and truffle oil
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Live Music
Cozy
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Location

1736 Wisconsin Ave NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
