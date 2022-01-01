Bit Bar
Classic arcade and pinball games, adventurous new-comfort food, and a full bar in a historic and fun setting! Accompanied minors welcome before 8pm. 21+ after 8pm.
278 Derby Street
Popular Items
Location
Salem MA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
