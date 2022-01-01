Go
Bit Burger

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

151 N Seven Oaks Dr • $$

Avg 4.8 (928 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Pickles$8.50
Hand battered house made pickles garnished with fried jalapeno bottle-caps and served with ranch sauce.
Philly Cheesesteak$14.00
Sliced rib-eye steak, caramelized onions, and cheddar cheese sauce in a Philly roll. (Add Mushrooms +1)
The Smash Bro$10.75
Two 4oz patties with two slices of American cheese, two slices of cheddar, caramelized onions, house pickles, and our signature burger sauce.
Little Bit$8.00
The Morning After$12.75
Two patties, cheddar cheese, thick cut bacon, potato latke, fried egg, and buttermilk herb mayo on a brioche bun.
Pierogies And Sausage$10.75
Pan fried potato and cheese dumplings with caramelized onions and sliced kielbasa sausage.
The 8-Bit Burger$10.75
Two 4oz patties, Cheddar, Havarti cheese, lettuce, sliced red onion, tomato, house made pickles, and our signature burger sauce on a brioche bun.
Chicken Tenders$10.75
Hand battered chicken tenders with your choice of house made honey mustard or ranch sauce. (Add a side +2)
Hot-Honey Chicken$10.75
Hand battered chicken tenders in our signature hot-honey sauce served with house made ranch dipping sauce.
Potato Latkes$6.75
Potato and onion pancakes with green onion and sour cream.
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

151 N Seven Oaks Dr

Knoxville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
