Go
Toast

Bit of Swiss Pastry Shoppe

Come in and enjoy!

4333 Ridge Rd • $

Avg 4.7 (208 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

4333 Ridge Rd

Stevensville MI

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Crazy King Burrito

No reviews yet

Authentic Mexican Burritos

Coach's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Here at Coach's, all of our smoker recipes and techniques have been developed with patience and experience gained from hard-learned lessons and many years of backyard research. In addition to our delicious barbecue, we offer a wide variety of appetizers, salads, sandwiches and dinners so everyone can find something they enjoy!
S - Signature Item
V - Vegetarian
GF - Gluten Friendly

Peat's Cider Social

No reviews yet

Peat's Cider Social offers a one-of-a-kind hard cider drinking experience featuring a newly remodeled taproom and pet-friendly patio. Stop in for the hard cider, made locally at the family farm, and stay to socialize over the family-friendly bowling and arcade games.

Silver Harbor Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Silver Harbor Brewing Company features a locally inspired new American style lunch and dinner menu plus 14+ handcrafted beers and ciders on tap plus local wine and spirits.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston