Bite Food & Coffee Co.

Eat Y'all

2140 Promenade Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crispy Chick$11.00
Spicy fried chicken, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, brioche. {Fried chicken is not gluten free, if GF is desired, please select gluten free bread & sub for grilled chicken.}
Mac & Cheese Skillet
Four cheese blend, served as is or topped with crispy buffalo chicken, or BBQ brisket.
Chickpea Power Bowl$12.00
Kale, warm grains, crispy chickpeas, roasted broccoli, toasted almonds, avocado, turmeric tahini dressing served on the side.
The Artisan$11.00
Grilled chicken breast, pesto (nut free), avocado, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, on a ciabatta.
Simply Burger$14.00
Steakhouse blend burger, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, caramelized onions, chipotle ketchup, brioche bun. Served with a side of your choice.
Chicken Tenders & Fries$13.00
Bite Burger$15.00
Steakhouse blend burger, gouda, crispy shallots, pickles, caramelized onions, sriracha aioli, brioche bun. Served with your choice of a side.
La Quesadilla$10.00
Loaded with jack cheese, peppers & onions, pico de gallo, guac, goddess sauce, and crema, in a toasted flour tortilla. **Available Vegan and Gluten Free!**
Fries$6.00
Harvest Bowl$12.00
Arugula, warm grains, roasted sweet potatoes, brussels sprouts, candied walnuts, goat cheese, apple cider vinaigrette served on the side.
Location

Fair Lawn NJ

Fair Lawn NJ

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
