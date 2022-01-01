Go
Bite Mi - Artesia image

Bite Mi - Artesia

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

11660 South St

Artesia, CA 90701

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

32oz Jasmine Milk Tea
20oz Bootea Shaker

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

11660 South St, Artesia CA 90701

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Yantra

No reviews yet

The Yantra Kitchen is a design poetry. The renowned Indian cuisine mesmerizes all your senses and satiating your taste buds with its sensuous exotic flavors. It has been designed to reflect the journey of spices from the Malabar Coast in Kerala all up to North India.
As a diverse nation, India showcases a variety of cooking styles in its varied regions. Bringing together this delicious taste to Artesia. Yantra has a mannerly crafted menu to reflect the culinary brilliance of Indian cuisine. The passion has crafted some of the most innovated flavors.
The cuisine cleverly balances innovation and immense respect to the history of Indian cooking and its heritage. Our cuisine showcases healthy ingredients that are expertly to produce clean flavors and textures with a strong spirit at its core. Treat your taste buds at a truly unique, contemporary Indian cuisine at this elegant restaurant.

The Wicked Spice

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crimson Coward Artesia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Katsu Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bite Mi - Artesia

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston