Bite Mi - Long Beach

Fresh Baked Bread All Day, Every Day!

4150 McGowen St.

Popular Items

House Special Coffee$4.75
Medium coffee with condensed milk and salted cream.
Pastrami$11.50
Beef pastrami grilled with delicatessen style horseradish mustard.
Grilled Chicken$8.00
Chicken marinated for 12 hours & finished on the griddle.
Pork Eggroll$1.35
Pork & veggie wrapped rolls.
Crispy Tofu$8.00
Fried tofu, fresh avocado, mayonnaise & house-made secret sauce.
Vietnamese Iced Coffee$4.75
Dark roast slow drip coffee with half & half and condensed milk
Thai Milk Tea$4.75
Puff - Chicken$1.75
Puff Pastry with chicken filling.
Flat Crispy Fries$3.25
Specially cut flat fries for max fluff and crispiness.
Grilled Pork$8.00
Pork marinated for 12 hours, baked, finished on the griddle and topped with scallions.
Location

4150 McGowen St.

Long Beach CA

Sunday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
