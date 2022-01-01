Go
Bite The Bagel - Killeen

Breakfast and lunch all day!

2710 S CLEAR CREEK RD Suite 101

Popular Items

2 Egg White n Cheese$3.29
2 Egg n Cheese$3.29
Italian Sub
Salami, Pepperoni, and Pepper Ham topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red onion, Salt, Pepper, Oregano, Mayo, Oil, And Vinegar Served on a scratch made Italian Sub Roll
Muffins$3.00
Our scratch made muffins. If we do not have your muffin choice available, we will make a substitution.
Potato Chips$1.50
Specialty Cream Cheese
French Fries$2.99
Hungry Man Hero$8.75
1 Egg n Cheese$2.69
Bagels with a Spread$1.20
Location

KILLEEN TX

KILLEEN TX

Sunday4:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 5:00 pm
