Bite Food & Coffee Co.

360 Essex Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601

360 Essex Street

Popular Items

Vegan Street Tacos$14.00
Spiced IMPOSSIBLE 'meat', guac, corn, pico de gallo, and jalapeno, served of gluten free corn tortillas. 3 tacos per order.
Pan Seared Salmon Plate$16.00
The Easy$7.00
Scrambled eggs, caramelized onions, chives, cheddar, chipotle ketchup, on brioche bun.
The Essex$8.00
Turkey Sausage, over medium egg, cheddar, dijonaise, on brioche bun.
The BEC$8.00
Turkey bacon, over medium egg, cheddar, chipotle ketchup, on brioche bun
Tomato Bisque$6.00
Turkey Bacon$6.00
Thick slice turkey bacon, 4 slices per order.
The Angry Essex$8.00
Turkey chorizo, over medium egg, pepper jack, sriracha aioli, on brioche bun.
El Toro Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Brisket, eggs, onion, home fries, chipotle bbq, chimichurri, crispy shallots, wrapped in flour tortilla
Build Your Own Omelette$14.00
Three fillings of your choice, served with home fries, dressed greens, and toast.
360 Essex Street

Hackensack NJ

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
