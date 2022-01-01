Go
Toast

BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar

Come into BITES where Asian-American inspired menu is served. Explore new & exciting flavors w/ familiar fare. East meets West 2.0! Full bar. Full service.

3313 N Clark St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Honey-Bourbon Sesame Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Crispy boneless chicken cutlet, grilled pineapple, pickled daikon, chopped scallion, toasted sesame, Japanese mayo, brioche bun. Served with French fries.
Yuzu-Orange Chicken$13.95
Our version of this classic dish - Crispy boneless chicken bites, red & yellow bell pepper and scallion, tossed in our sweet and tangy yuzu-orange sauce. Served with steamed rice and toasted sesame.
Ocean Sundae$14.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, scallions & sriracha, topped with wasabi mayo, unagi sauce, crunch & red tobiko.
Bite Me$16.95
Soft shell crab tempura, jalapeno, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, topped with fresh salmon, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, scallion.
Lava$14.95
Spicy tuna, cream cheese & avocado, deep fried & topped with kanikama, spicy mayo, unagi and torched to perfection.
Shiitake Spinach Alfredo (V)$15.95
White miso, almond cream, spinach noodles, roasted shiitake and oyster mushrooms, fresh garlic, spinach, shredded nori and sesame oil. (Vegan)
Chicken Katsudon$14.95
A Japanese comfort classic. Crispy chicken cutlet, cracked egg, sliced onion & carrots simmered in sweet ginger soy sauce and topped with nori, pickled ginger, chopped scallion, toasted sesame. Served over steamed rice.
Crazy Dragon$15.95
Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with avocado, unagi, unagi sauce and crush peanuts.
Hot Chef (Can you handle it?)$15.95
Spicy tuna, jalapeno, avocado, cilantro, fried shallots, spicy house-sauce, crunch, sriracha, unagi sauce.
BITES Spicy Tuna (GF)$9.95
House spicy tuna recipe.
See full menu

Location

3313 N Clark St

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jennivees Bakery

No reviews yet

Indulge Responsibly...

Strings Ramen

No reviews yet

While a sprinkling of Chicago restaurants have begun adding ramen to a long list of varied menu options, Strings Ramen Shop is the first and only establishment in Chicago to fully embrace the emerging, red-hot ramen phenomenon, dedicating itself to ramen -- complete with an imported Japanese mixer and noodle maker which cranks out thin, ribbony strings of fresh, house-made ramen noodles throughout the day and long into the evening.

Devil Dawgs - Lakeview

No reviews yet

The hippest hot dog stand in Chicago

The Annoyance Theatre & Bar

No reviews yet

For 25 years, The Annoyance Theatre has created some of Chicago’s finest comedy. Home of the longest running musical Co-ed Prison Sluts, The Annoyance uses improvisation to create new and original plays, musicals, sketch-comedy and more in a vibrant, uncensored atmosphere.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston