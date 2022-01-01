Go
Bunz image

Bunz

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

101 N 1st

Phoenix, AZ 85003

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

101 N 1st, Phoenix AZ 85003

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown

No reviews yet

Cornish Pasty is an English Restaurant/Pub/Lounge. We have 3 levels to accommodate groups of all sizes. We serve a huge variety of freshly made Pasties, salads, desserts and many sides. Cocktails and beer available too of course and we are open late!

Ahipoki

No reviews yet

Fresh Cut Daily!
Thank you for your patronage!
The Ahipoki Team

Valley Bar

No reviews yet

Basement bar and venue central to Phoenix nightlife and music culture.

Dapper & Stout Coffee Company

No reviews yet

Dress up your daily ritual!

Bunz

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston