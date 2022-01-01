Go
Bites by Sickles Red Bank

Bites by Sickles Red Bank offers a delicious to-go menu for Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner!

200 Monmouth Street

Popular Items

Housemade Potato Chips$3.00
Potatoes thinly sliced and fried to perfection.
Spring Green Juice$8.00
Pear, cucumber, spinach, apple, lemon, mint
Sickles Slammer$8.50
Fried egg, pork roll, Morning Potatoes, Vermont White Cheddar, brioche roll
Grilled Chicken Bowl$12.00
Grilled lemon herb chicken, cilantro lime rice, tomato salsa, avocado and shredded cheddar cheese
Spicy Chicken Salad$13.00
11 spice pan roasted chicken breast, roasted corn, poblano peppers, crispy tortilla strips, romaine, cornbread croutons, creamy southwestern dressing
Croissant Eggwich$7.50
Scrambled eggs, young Gouda, sweet basil, caramelized onions, toasted croissant
Build Your Own Sandwich$12.00
Whether you want a classic or a sammie with the works, we can make it!
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.00
Eggs over medium and your choice of cheese. Add meat if desired.
Egg White Sandwich$7.00
Egg whites, Muenster cheese, baby spinach, grainy mustard, multigrain bread
Breakfast Burrito$8.00
Black beans, peppers, onions, cilantro, scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, flour tortilla & tomato salsa
Location

200 Monmouth Street

Red Bank NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
