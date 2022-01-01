Go
Popular Items

Bitez Original Burger$3.00
2 oz beef patty, melted American cheese, and Bitez sauce on a steamed Hawaiian roll.
Large Meal$15.00
3 Bitez original 2 oz beef patties, melted American cheese, and Bitez sauce on a steamed Hawaiian roll, small fry, and small drink.
Small Meal$10.00
2 Bitez original 2 oz beef patties, melted American cheese, and Bitez sauce on a steamed Hawaiian roll, small fry, and small drink.
Chicken Sandwich$4.00
2 oz chicken breast, melted American cheese, pickles, and chicken sauce on a steamed Hawaiian roll.
Bitez Flight$19.00
Choose (4) burgers of your choice, large fry, and large drink.
Bitez Classic Burger$4.00
2 oz beef patty, melted American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and Bitez sauce on a steamed Hawaiian roll.
Bitez Mushroom Burger$4.00
2 oz beef patty, melted American cheese, mushrooms, and Bitez sauce on a steamed Hawaiian roll.
Original Bitez Fries$4.00
Crispy golden baked french fries with original Bitez seasoning
Bitez Bacon Burger$4.00
2 oz beef patty with melted white American cheese, bacon, and Bitez sauce, on a steamed Hawaiian roll.
Bitez BBQ Bacon Onion Ringer$5.00
2 oz beef patty, melted American cheese, bacon, onion ring, and BBQ sauce on a steamed Hawaiian roll.
Location

7 Kersting Court

Sierra Madre CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
