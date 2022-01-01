Bitez
Sliders, Fries, & Shmakes
Home of the Bitez Flight
Where Everything is Baked Except the Shmakes
7 Kersting Court
Popular Items
Location
7 Kersting Court
Sierra Madre CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
SMGSA Diner
Heasley Field diner serving burgers, dogs, fries and snacks.
Poppy Cake Baking Company - Arcadia
Quick, casual, sandwich and coffee shop.
Luxy Karaoke Lounge & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
It's Boba Time
Come in and enjoy!