Bitez Xpress

American Fast Fresh & Tasty Food, Everything mans in house no pre cook food at all average preparation time it 20to 25 minutes. We Serve 100% Zibiha Halal Food. We also Certified by ( HAFSSA ). Check is on their web site too.

9400 Waukegan Road

Popular Items

2 Pcs Pizza Puffs$6.99
Philly Streak Sandwich$9.99
4 Pcs Chicken Samosa$5.99
Biryani Chicken$9.99
Wrap Meal$8.99
Zinger Burger$8.99
Wingettes (10Pcs)$10.99
Naan$1.50
Nihari$10.99
Kids Chicken Tenders (4pc) Meal$6.99
Location

Morton Grove IL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
