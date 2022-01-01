Go
Toast

Bitol

1061 Bloomfield ave

Popular Items

DE COSTA TLAYUDA$17.00
Saute shrimp, pumpkin-seeds guajillo salsa, bell pepper, and mango salsa.
FRIJOLES REFRITOS NEGRO$5.00
ARROZ A LA MEXICANA$5.00
CARNITAS MICHOACAN$24.00
Slow-cooked pork butt in a copper cazo, orange, lime, herbs, five chile salsa, crispy pork belly, homemade pickled vegetables, and tortillas del comal.
SMOKY CHIPOTLE$3.50
DE TINGA TLAYUDA$15.00
Chipotle adobo pulled chicken, pork chorizo, poblano peppers and corn.
SWEET PLANTAINS$5.00
NOPAL ASADO$6.00
Grilled cactus.
ENCHILADAS SUIZAS (STUFFED ROLLED UP TORTILLAS)$21.00
Stuffed rolled up tortillas, pulled chicken, fresco/cotija/monterey jack cheese, charred tomatillo salsa, al gratin.
TACOS AL PASTOR$14.00
Thinly sliced marinated pork, bacon, onions, pineapple, and papalo.
Location

Clifton NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
