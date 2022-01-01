Go
Bitter Tom's Distillery

Bitter Tom's Distillery & Kitchen
The Best Craft Cocktails Hands Down!
Voted Best New Restaurant 2019, Best Restaurant 2020 and Best Lunch And Best Patio with a View 2021!

FRENCH FRIES

120 S Broadway #200 • $$

Avg 4.8 (177 reviews)

Popular Items

The Mighty Caesar Small$9.00
Crisp Romaine, Bacon, Cucumber, Red Onion, Heirloom Tomato, Chickpeas, Feta, Shaved Parmesan, Egg, Croutons, Tossed with In-House Caesar Dressing
Steak Salad Bowl$18.00
Grilled Flank Steak, Arugula/Spring Mix Blend, Roasted Asparagus, Red Onion, Avocado and Gremolata Dressing
Turkey Reuben$14.00
Detroit Made Corned Beef or Smoked Turkey Breast, Tangy Slaw, Swiss, Russian Dressing, Marble Rye
Reuben Egg Rolls$12.00
House-Made Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese Served with Russian Dressing
Large Bitter Tom’s Salad$14.00
Arugula/Spring Mix Blend, Roasted Beets, Goat Cheese, Roasted Pecans, Dried Apricots, and Balsamic Poppy Seed
Tipsy Michigander$15.00
Bourbon Cherry Relish, Smoked Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, and a Grilled Vegan Pretzel Bun
Tom's Club$15.00
Ham, Turkey, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Swiss, LTO, Honey Mustard Aioli, Served on Grilled Garlic Toast
Fish And Chips$17.00
Crispy Fried Atlantic Cod, French Fries, Creamy Cole Slaw, Lemon Dill Tartar
Bitter Tom’s Burger$17.00
Half-Pound Certified Piedmontese, Grass Fed Beef Patty, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Poblano Barbecue Sauce
Feta Spinach Dip$12.00
Spinach, Feta, Cream Cheese, Grilled Naan, Shaved Parmesan, Tortilla Chips
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

120 S Broadway #200

Lake Orion MI

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
