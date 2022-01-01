Go
Toast

bitterroot & MAMMOTH

Have a smokin' day!

BBQ

5239 Ballard Ave NW • $$

Avg 4.6 (1761 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Tea$3.00
Sprite$3.00
Kentucky Mule$12.00
old forester bourbon, ginger beer, lime
Creamed Old Fashioned$12.00
evan williams' bourbon, vanilla, black walnut bitters, orange & cherry
Tee Time$12.00
Vodka, iced tea, lemon, peach, mint
Soda Water$3.00
Front Porch Lemonade$12.00
slow & low whiskey, lemon, honey
Spring Fling$12.00
Gin, triple sec, lemon, lavender, peychaud’s
Stoup Pilsner$5.00
German style Pilsner from Ballard
Rydell High-ball$8.00
gin, applejack, lemon, grenadine, soda
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5239 Ballard Ave NW

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sawyer

No reviews yet

Sawyer’s menu is inspired by food that people crave, with a focus on technique, whimsy, and comfort. Ballard was a prominent hub of early Seattle’s lumber industry and the name “Sawyer” alludes to the building’s history as a sawmill. It conveys an approachable and homey style evident in our food and service.

The Matador

No reviews yet

Come to The Matador in Ballard, WA. for fresh, gourmet Mexican cuisine, hand-crafted specialty cocktails and 130+ varieties of tequila!

Hattie's Hat

No reviews yet

Longtime local cafe offers 3 meals a day plus drinks & live events in funky down-home digs.
Thursday 3pm - 10pm
Friday 12pm - 10pm
Saturday 9am - 10pm
Sunday 9am - 6pm
Menu Preview @ www.hatties-hat.com

LITTLE TIN

No reviews yet

Aloha!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston