Bittersweet Cafe

Come on in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

112 S Saginaw St • $

Avg 4.8 (582 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Wrap$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, Parmesan cheese and romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing and wrapped in a spinach lawash
Spanish Omelet$7.99
Sausage, American and Colby-Jack cheese, red onions, green peppers and a side of salsa
Pink Arnold Palmer$2.50
Iced Tea & Pink Lemonade
Herbed Turkey Grill$10.75
Turkey breast, cheddar cheese, spinach, red onions, tomatoes, herb cream cheese and creamy Italian dressing on grilled pumpernickel
Creamy Lemon Rice
Renaissance$9.99
Mixed greens, blue cheese, dried cranberries, pecans and red onion with raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Academy Sub$9.99
Ham, turkey and roast beef with provolone cheese, mild pepper rings, red onions, tomatoes mixed greens and creamy Italian dressing on a hoagie
Depot Turkey$9.49
Turkey breast topped with melted cheddar cheese, tomatoes, romaine lettuce and honey Dijon mustard, on a buttery croissant
Carry Nation Cobb$11.99
Turkey breast, bacon, shredded Colby-Jack cheese, crumbled blue cheese, sliced boiled egg,
diced tomatoes and black olives, served over mixed greens with your choice of dressing.
19th Century Club$12.49
Ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, romaine lettuce and mayo on toasted whole wheat
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

112 S Saginaw St

Holly MI

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
