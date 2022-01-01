Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe

Go
PASTRY • CAKES

1114 West Belmont Avenue • $$

Avg 4.2 (1178 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Shortbread$0.85
Chocolate Macaron$1.00
Toasted Turkey Sandwich$15.00
Pickled onion, butterkase, lettuce and special sauce on sourdough.
Chocolate Chip Scone$3.50
Brown Sugar Shortbread$0.85
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Thick-cut bacon, farm eggs, butterkase, pickled onions, zesty housemade sauce.
Add a side salad $4
Sour Cherry Clafoutis$4.50
A French almond cake, richly flavored with brown butter and baked with fresh, seasonal fruit. Features a wonderfully crisp exterior and a moist center with a fine, dense crumb.
Perfect for breakfast, with afternoon coffee or for dessert!
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

1114 West Belmont Avenue

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
