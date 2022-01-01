Bixby restaurants you'll love

Bixby restaurants
Toast
  Bixby

Bixby's top cuisines

Pizza
Sandwich
Salad
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Bixby restaurants

Brick Brothers Pizza image

 

Brick Brothers Pizza

2 West Dawes Avenue, Bixby

Takeout
Popular items
Fried Mozzarella$9.00
SIDE RANCH$0.25
Reg Cheese$14.00
Graze Craze image

 

Graze Craze

12800 S. Memorial Drive Suite A, Bixby

Takeout
Popular items
The Gone Grazey Classic$12.00
Our Classic Grab & Graze is perfect for that lunch time pick-me-up that won’t leave you in a daze late afternoon!
Ingredients:
Grapes
Sliced Cracker Cheese
Hatch Chile Cheese
Rosemary and Cracked Pepper Crackers
Sweet Peppers
Peppered Salami
Hot Soppresata
Sweet Coppa
Italian Prosciutto
Artisan Seed Bread
Tomatoes
Berries
Chocolate Bark
Mixed Nuts
Spicy Mustard
House-made Jam
House-made Hummus
The Gone Grazey Classic
Gourmet Pickle Box$18.00
ah-Sigh-e image

 

ah-Sigh-e

12345 S Memorial Dr #117, Bixby

Takeout
Popular items
RED, WHITE & BLUE$7.00
Our most popular bowl made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh strawberries, banana slices, blueberries, hemp hearts, chia seeds, sunflower seeds and raw local honey! So good and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan with agave instead of honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
NUTTY PROFFESOR
NUTTY PROFFESOR

Made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, banana slices, cashews, almonds slices, sunflower seeds and raw local honey! So nutty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
Tropical Blend Smoothie$6.00
Sunshine in a cup! Acai, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana, raw local honey and unsweetened coconut milk.
