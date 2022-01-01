Bixby restaurants you'll love
Bixby's top cuisines
Must-try Bixby restaurants
More about Brick Brothers Pizza
Brick Brothers Pizza
2 West Dawes Avenue, Bixby
|Popular items
|Fried Mozzarella
|$9.00
|SIDE RANCH
|$0.25
|Reg Cheese
|$14.00
More about Graze Craze
Graze Craze
12800 S. Memorial Drive Suite A, Bixby
|Popular items
|The Gone Grazey Classic
|$12.00
Our Classic Grab & Graze is perfect for that lunch time pick-me-up that won’t leave you in a daze late afternoon!
Ingredients:
Grapes
Sliced Cracker Cheese
Hatch Chile Cheese
Rosemary and Cracked Pepper Crackers
Sweet Peppers
Peppered Salami
Hot Soppresata
Sweet Coppa
Italian Prosciutto
Artisan Seed Bread
Tomatoes
Berries
Chocolate Bark
Mixed Nuts
Spicy Mustard
House-made Jam
House-made Hummus
|The Gone Grazey Classic
|Gourmet Pickle Box
|$18.00
More about ah-Sigh-e
ah-Sigh-e
12345 S Memorial Dr #117, Bixby
|Popular items
|RED, WHITE & BLUE
|$7.00
Our most popular bowl made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh strawberries, banana slices, blueberries, hemp hearts, chia seeds, sunflower seeds and raw local honey! So good and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan with agave instead of honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
|NUTTY PROFFESOR
Made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, banana slices, cashews, almonds slices, sunflower seeds and raw local honey! So nutty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
|Tropical Blend Smoothie
|$6.00
Sunshine in a cup! Acai, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana, raw local honey and unsweetened coconut milk.