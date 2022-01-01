Go
Bixi Beer

A chef driven brewpub with culinary beers, and a Southeast Asian-inspired, from scratch kitchen. Ya dig?

2515 North Milwaukee Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Rice$14.00
Thai style with cabbage, green onion, sprouts, egg, shrimp paste, and fish sauce.
Allergies - Shellfish, finfish, Soy, Egg, Allium
Vegetarian/Vegan options available
Szechuan Peanuts$7.00
House made with Szechuan peppercorn and chilies.
Allergy - Peanut
Crispy Wings$16.00
Crispy Wings with choice of sauce. (GF)
Allergies - Fin Fish (Nuoc Cham), Soy (Korean BBQ).
KFC For Two$43.00
6 pc Korean Fried Chicken (choice of sauce), fries, Korean pancake, japanese potato salad, steamed spinach, marinated soy sprouts.
Allergens - gluten (pancake), soy, allium (sauces and sides), shellfish (kimchi), egg (pancake, potato salad).
Bottled Water$2.00
Frites
Beef fat fried topped with furikake and comes with a side of Spicy Tobiko Mayo. Can be ordered Plain or Vegetarian.
Allergy- fin fish (aoili, furikake), eggs (aoili), sesame (furikake)
Beignets$10.00
Imperial Set$2.50
Bib Lettuce, herbs, pickled veg and chilis
Coke Can$3.00
Windmill Ginger Brew$6.00
Location

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
