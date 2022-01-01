Go
Bizou

Bizou Take Out! Nightly Dinner To-Go: Classic entrées, family meal specials, inventive salads and sides, homemade bread and dessert, wine by the bottle....Brunch on Saturday and Sunday!

TAPAS

119 W Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (690 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Crispy chicken thigh, julienne carrot & cabbage asian slaw, spicy firecracker mayo, everything brioche bun
Special - Carne Asada$30.00
Bizou Potatoes$4.00
Biscuit$2.00
Mushroom Cacio e Pepe$15.00
Homemade tagliatelle pasta, creamy parmesan black pepper sauce, sautéed mushrooms
(vegetarian)
Pan-Seared Salmon$25.00
sweet potato duo, sautéed baby spinach, dijon cream
[gluten-free]
Fruit Bowl$7.00
Bacon$8.00
Lunch Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Crispy chicken thigh, julienne carrot & cabbage slaw, spicy firecracker mayo, everything brioche bun
Lunch Double Down Burger$15.00
Two 7 Hills Patties (they contain bacon, y'all!), American cheese, roasted tomatoes, bibb lettuce, caramelized onions, fry sauce, everything brioche bun
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

119 W Main St

Charlottesville VA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

