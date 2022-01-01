BJ Ryans EAST

Valentino’s Cucina Italiana

Valentino’s Cucina Italiana is a casual neighborhood restaurant located across from Veterans Park in Liberty Square. The restaurant is warm & inviting overlooking the Norwalk River and the heart of SONO. Valentino’s was opened in the summer of 2011 by local residents, The Promuto’s. Valentino’s specializes in making homemade pastas, along with various authentic Italian dishes featuring veal, chicken, beef & seafood. Valentino’s also specializes in wood-fired pizza, salads and wood-fired Italian ribs and wings.

