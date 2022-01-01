Go
BJ Ryan's

Feel right at home with great food, wonderful people, and a fun atmosphere. Whether you're looking for your next happy hour spot, or planning your next corporate party — come and see why we were picked as one of Fairfield County's Top 10 Restaurants.

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

57 Main St • $$

Avg 4.4 (869 reviews)

Popular Items

Chop Chop Cobb$12.95
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, hard boiled egg, tomato & dijon vinaigrette
BJ Ryan's Pub Burger$10.99
On a soft roll with an onion slice
(No charge for cheese)
Sides a la carte
Classic Caesar$9.95
Shaved parmesan and croutons.
Dressing will be on the side
Potato Perogies$12.99
Bacon, sautéed onions, melted cheddar-jack, sour cream & chives
Philly Cheese Steak$14.99
Shaved steak, peppers, onions, and cheese on a grinder roll
Served with shoestring fries
Macaroni & Cheese$4.99
Baby Back Ribs$25.99
BanC House BBQ, Cole slaw and shoestring fries
Buffalo Wings$12.99
Blue cheese dressing and celery
Bamm Bamm Shrimp$13.99
Crispy Gulf shrimp tossed in a spicy Vietnamese sauce
Shoestring Fries$3.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Business Services
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

57 Main St

Norwalk CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

