Birdies Hot Chicken

"A bunch of chefs and foodies that love food and want to share our delicious perfected creations! We specialize in experience and flavor without compromising on ethically sourced ingredients. We recognized the lack of halal food and grew our concept in the heart of Brooklyn. So anyone can enjoy a premium 12% butter fat milkshake or an authentic Nashville style hot chicken sandwich with creamy coleslaw served on a freshly made brioche bun. We love what we do and can happily say our food is our passion Our team has worked for years to make the perfect what we call "Bird in a Bun" to be truly a piece of food art that taste just as good as it looks."

810 Grand Street

Popular Items

Bird in a Bun$11.00
Nashville style hot chicken seasoned and brined to perfection, in a brioche bun with crispy pickles, fresh coleslaw, and Birdies' special sauce.
Oreo Milkshake$5.00
Fries$4.00
Classic crispy.
Coke$2.00
Bottled Water$2.00
Tendies$11.00
2 pc. Nashville Style Hot Chicken with pickles, a side of coleslaw and Birdies' special sauce.
Dirty Fries$6.00
Classic hot and crispy seasoned with our special blend spice mix.
Single Tender$5.00
Nashville Style Hot Chicken, brined, fried, and seasoned to your choice of spice, with a pickle.
Signature Fries$11.00
Crispy fries topped with a chopped Nashville Style Hot Chicken tender drizzled with Birdies' special sauce.
Birdies Special Sauce$0.50
810 Grand Street

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
