BKK101 Thai Cuisine

SOUPS

Popular Items

Veggie Rolls$9.00
Vegetables, egg roll wrapper, sweet & sour sauce.
Panang Curry$15.00
Red curry, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves.
Thai Iced Tea$4.50
Pad See Ew$14.00
Broad flat rice noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli, broccoli, sweet soy sauce.
Pad Kee Mow$14.00
Broad flat rice noodle, tomato, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves, chili garlic sauce.
Amber Curry$15.00
Yellow curry, potato, carrot, peanut.
Tom Yum
Lemongrass soup, mushroom, tomato, cilantro, green onion, kaffir lime leaves, fresh Thai chili.
Original Thai Fried Rice$14.00
Rice, onion, scallion, tomato, egg.
Tom Kah
Coconut soup, galangal, red onion, lemon grass, mushroom, cilantro, green onion, kaffir lime leaves, fresh Thai chili.
Pad Thai$14.00
Thin flat rice noodle, tamarind sauce, chicken, egg, green onion, red onion, bean sprouts, crushed peanut, carrot, red cabbage, lime.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10

Los Angeles CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
