BKK thai kitchen + Bar

Located in Lamar Park Shopping Center, BKK thai kitchen + bar is a stylish choice for classic Thai dishes. BKK's interior, locally designed by SquareFoot Design Studio, reflects the hip sensibilities of the surrounding area while also paying tribute to Thailand's coastal, cool environment. With options for both inside and pet-friendly outside dining, BKK offers the choice to enjoy the coastal weather, watch the art of sushi rolling, or witness mixologists design craft cocktails at one of two bars. Opened in July 2017 by Ryan Rios, BKK (airport code for Bangkok) was inspired by travels to Thailand and other countries.

3850 South Alameda Street

Popular Items

Lunch Pineapple Curry (GF) (V)$12.50
red curry paste, coconut milk, thai basil, pineapple, cherry tomato
Salmon + Mango$13.00
Includes Base, Cucumber, Krab Stick, Avocado, Cilantro, Green Onion, Lime
Lunch Jay Pad Thai (V)$12.50
rice noodle, organic tofu, bean sprout, broccoli, carrot, garlic, green onion, roasted peanuts
Spicy Salmon Popper$15.00
Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber. Topped with Eel, Eel Sauce, Baked Salmon Skin, Spicy Mayo, Togorashi
Tom Kha Mussels$13.00
steamed mussels, lemongrass broth with coconut milk, nam prik pao, thai basil, red onion, green onion, kaffir lime leaf, ngo gai, cilantro, toasted rice, thai chili
Lunch Pad Woon Sen$12.50
glass noodle, carrot, celery, cherry tomato, green onion, white onion, shredded cabbage, egg, black pepper
Khao San Street Tacos$13.00
5 corn tacos with Thai spiced Certified Angus Beef. Topped with pickled
veggies, spicy mayo and cilantro
Lunch Panang Curry (GF) (V)$12.50
panang curry paste, coconut milk, thai basil, bamboo shoot, carrot, kaffir lime leaf, bell pepper
Thai Basil Fried Rice (V)$15.00
prik khing curry paste, thai basil, bell pepper, carrot, red onion, sugar snap peas
Chili Basil$15.00
thai basil, carrot, bell pepper, sugar snap peas, mushroom, white onion, chili garlic sauce
Location

3850 South Alameda Street

Corpus Christi TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Neighborhood Map

