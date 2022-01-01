Go
Brooklyn Pizza Authority

The pizza is here.® NY-style Pizza, Wings, Subs, Salads and more at 10613 Hull Street Road in Midlothian since 2017.

PIZZA

10613 Hull Street Road • $

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Knots$6.00
fluffy bread knots, tossed in garlic butter, and served with marinara
for dipping
Jamaican Patty$3.00
seasoned ground beef in a flaky pastry crust.
Classic Combo Pizza$26.00
pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, red onion, green pepper, Kalamata olives, mozzarella, red sauce
Garlic Butter$1.00
BYO 18-inch Pizza$18.00
Pinwheels (6 piece)$8.00
spirals of dough, mozzarella, and choice of pepperoni, buffalo chicken, BBQ
chicken, or salami topped with garlic butter, parmesan, (and chopped basil w/ salami)
Half and Half Specialty Pizza$18.00
NO CONTACT DELIVERY ONLINE
If you are ordering delivery and would like a no contact delivery, please add this item to your cart and we will leave your order at your door and call you to confirm arrival.
*This item is for deliveries only. Adding this item to your order will not change a pickup order to a delivery.*
12 Wings$16.00
choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Butter and Parmesan, Old Bay, Honey Old Bay, Salt & Vinegar, or Lemon Pepper
6 Wings$10.00
choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Butter and Parmesan, Old Bay, Honey Old Bay, Salt & Vinegar, or Lemon Pepper
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

10613 Hull Street Road

Midlothian VA

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
