Brooklyn Pizza Authority
The pizza is here.® NY-style Pizza, Wings, Subs, Salads and more at 10613 Hull Street Road in Midlothian since 2017.
PIZZA
10613 Hull Street Road • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
10613 Hull Street Road
Midlothian VA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Skrimp Shack
Come in and enjoy!
A.M. Kitchen Company -
Virtual Food Hall, Five Brands Under One Roof!
Breakfast * Brunch * Lunch
A.M. Kitchen Company - DO NOT USE
Come in and enjoy!
River City Chocolate
Local Richmond-based bakery specializing in hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind desserts