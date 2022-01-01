Go
Toast

Black Acres Roastery RHouse

MORE COFFEE. MORE LIFE.

301 W 29th st

No reviews yet

Location

301 W 29th st

baltimore MD

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

STEM Farm + Kitchen

No reviews yet

STEM is located inside R. House, Food Hall
WE ARE A MISSION DRIVEN, PLANT-BASED EATERY.
WE CRAFT DELICIOUSLY BALANCED,
BOWLS, SALADS, JUICES, & SMOOTHIES,
FROM SCRATCH, DAILY.

Dutch Courage

No reviews yet

Fine food, spirits & packaged craft cocktails to- go!

BRD - R.House

No reviews yet

The Best Fried Chicken Sandos, Tenders and Fries!

R. House Pop-Up - Tio G's Empanadas & Latin Kitchen

No reviews yet

Locally roasted coffee. Simple locally inspired handheld breakfast sandwiches. Delicious pastries.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston