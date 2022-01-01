Black Acres Roastery RHouse
MORE COFFEE. MORE LIFE.
301 W 29th st
Location
301 W 29th st
baltimore MD
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
STEM Farm + Kitchen
STEM is located inside R. House, Food Hall
WE ARE A MISSION DRIVEN, PLANT-BASED EATERY.
WE CRAFT DELICIOUSLY BALANCED,
BOWLS, SALADS, JUICES, & SMOOTHIES,
FROM SCRATCH, DAILY.
Dutch Courage
Fine food, spirits & packaged craft cocktails to- go!
BRD - R.House
The Best Fried Chicken Sandos, Tenders and Fries!
R. House Pop-Up - Tio G's Empanadas & Latin Kitchen
Locally roasted coffee. Simple locally inspired handheld breakfast sandwiches. Delicious pastries.