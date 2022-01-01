Black Bamboo
Come in and enjoy!
844 Farmington Avenue
Location
844 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford CT
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT
Come in and enjoy!
Wings Over
Come on in and enjoy!
Prai Kitchen
Come on in and enjoy!
Treva
Treva is inspired by the cuisine of the Central and Northern regions of Italy. Using only the freshest and finest in-season ingredients, dishes are hand-crafted daily and served in warm and convivial atmosphere.