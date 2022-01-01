Black Barley Kitchen & Taphouse
Experience the best in quality American craft beer and food at our kitchen & taphouse in Warner Robins! Come enjoy a variety of beverages, from the best local and regional craft beers, hard ciders, and meads, to our signature cocktails!
WRAPS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
1117 Hwy 96 Ste 100 • $$
1117 Hwy 96 Ste 100
Kathleen GA
|Sunday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
