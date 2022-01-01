Black Barley Kitchen & Taphouse

Go
Experience the best in quality American craft beer and food at our kitchen & taphouse in Warner Robins! Come enjoy a variety of beverages, from the best local and regional craft beers, hard ciders, and meads, to our signature cocktails!

WRAPS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

1117 Hwy 96 Ste 100 • $$

Avg 4 (93 reviews)

Popular Items

Sauces$0.50
Aloha$14.00
Classic$11.00
Black -n- Bleu$14.00
10 Traditional Wings$14.00
Cheezy Boi$14.00
Blackberry BBQ$15.00
Kids Traditional$7.00
Side Waffle Fries$3.00
Jumbo Pretzels$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Cryptocurrency
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1117 Hwy 96 Ste 100

Kathleen GA

Sunday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
