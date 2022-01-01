Go
Black Bear Bread Company

Black Bear Bread Co. Is your neighborhood bakery, coffee shop and all-day seasonal café. We're the newest eatery from chef/proprietor Phil McDonald and proprietor Dave Rauschkolb in collaboration with Stumptown Coffee Roasters. Freshly-baked naturally leavened bread, dynamically seasonal produce and sensible sourcing are the inspiration for our café menu serving you breakfast and lunch on the go, as well as for those who want to linger and dine in.

325 Grand Blvd, Suite 100

Popular Items

Benton's Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$10.00
Benton's Bacon, Fried Egg, White Cheddar on your choice of Bread.
Bear Latte
Espresso, Mocha, Hazelnut, Half n Half topped with Cinnamon
Avocado Tartine$14.00
House Pickles, Za'atar, on Multigrain Sourdough
Side Bacon$4.00
Paris Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$10.00
Paris Ham, Fried Egg, White Cheddar on your choice of Bread.
325 Grand Blvd, Suite 100

Miramar Beach FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
