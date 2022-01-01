Go
Toast

Black Bear Bread Company

Black Bear Bread Co. is your neighborhood bakery, coffee shop and all-day seasonal café. We're the newest eatery from chef/proprietor Phil McDonald and proprietor Dave Rauschkolb in collaboration with Stumptown Coffee Roasters. Freshly-baked naturally leavened bread, dynamically seasonal produce and sensible sourcing are the inspiration for our café menu serving you breakfast and lunch on the go, as well as for those who want to linger and dine in.

26 Logan Lane Units G & H

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Paris Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$9.00
Paris Ham, Fried Egg, White Cheddar on your choice of Bread.
Banana Tartine$13.00
Whipped Ricotta, Local Honey, Sea Salt, Mint, Chili, Pecans, Country Sourdough.
Side Bread$4.00
House Granola$13.00
Greek Yogurt, Local Honey, Cashews, Dates, Seasonal Fruit
Benton's Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$9.00
Benton's Bacon, Fried Egg, White Cheddar on your choice of Bread.
Side Jam$0.50
Side Egg$2.00
Steel Cut Oatmeal$12.00
Seasonal Fruit, Maple Syrup, Pecans, Sea Salt
See full menu

Location

26 Logan Lane Units G & H

Santa Rosa Beach FL

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nanbu Noodle Bar

No reviews yet

Japanese Cuisine | Southern Flair |
Sushi, Ramen, Steamed Buns and more!

Roux 30a

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bad Ass Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crackings

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston