Black Bear Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

3094 Sweeten creek Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (352 reviews)

Popular Items

Black Bear Deluxe Pizza
pepperoni, italian sausage, canadian bacon, ground beef, mushrooms, onions, black olives, bell peppers and mozzarella
Black Bear Greek Salad
mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis and feta
Meat Deluxe Pizza
pepperoni, italian sausage, canadian bacon, hamburger and extra mozzarella
Steak & Cheese Philly
melted provolone with sautéed mushrooms, peppers and onions
Ranch$1.00
6 Pieces$9.00
Create Your Own Pizza
Garlic Knots$7.50
12 garlic knots tossed in homemade garlic butter sauce
Tossed Salad
mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, and chedder-jack
Calzone$12.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
QR Codes
Takeout

Location

3094 Sweeten creek Rd

Asheville NC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
