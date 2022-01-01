Go
Black Box Fix Easton

4037 Fenlon street

Popular Items

Hot Honey Garlic Chicken Sand$11.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken dipped in Hot Honey Garlic sauce, Cajun Ranch Slaw, Pickles. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun w/ Herb Mayo
Nola Pasta$16.00
Creole Shrimp, Garlic, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Penne pasta, 5 Cheese Cajun Alfredo. Topped w/Scallions and Parsley
Omg 2.0$17.00
GRILLED CHICKEN, BUTTERED LOBSTER, JUMBO CHOPPED SHRIMP, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, PEPPERS, SWISS CHEESE. SERVED ON TOASTED HOAGIE W/ SPICY CRAB MAYO.
Crabby Catfish Sandwich$12.00
CAJUN FRIED CATFISH, SPICY CRAB MAYO, RED ONION, PICKLES, ANCHO KALE SLAW. SERVED ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN.
OMG Philly$14.50
GRILLED CHICKEN TOPPED W/CREOLE JUMBO GRILLED SHRIMP, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, PEPPERS & SWISS CHEESE. SERVED ON A TOASTED HOAGIE W/Yum Mayo
OMG Stoner Fries$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Shrimp, Onions, Peppers, Cajun Cheese Sauce & Scallions. Served over Garlic Parmesan Fresh Cut Fries.
Seafood Stoner Fries$24.50
Grilled Shrimp, Lobster, Crab, Onions, Peppers, Cajun Cheese Sauce, Scallions. Served over Garlic Parmesan Fresh Cut Fries
Railroader Burger$12.00
SEASONED FRESH GRILLED BEEF TOPPED W/ SMOKED GOUDA CHEESE, SAUTEED MUSHROOMS& SWEET SMOKED BACON JAM. SERVED ON TOASTED BRIOCHE
Best Damn Cheesesteak$15.00
HALF POUND SEASONED GRILLED STEAK, ONIONS, SWISS CHEESE, PROVOLONE, CAJUN QUESO.
Chicken Philly$13.00
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Mushroom, Onion, Pepper, Swiss Cheese, w/Yum Mayo on a Hoagie Bun
Columbus OH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
